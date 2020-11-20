mindbodygreen

Close Ad
The Nue Co.
PAID CONTENT FOR The Nue Co.

Stressed? Doctors are Prescribing Time Outdoors, and this Supplement Can Bring the Outside In

mbg Contributor By Jessica Timmons
mbg Contributor
Jessica Timmons is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in Healthline, Pregnancy & Newborn, Modern Parents Messy Kids, and more.
Stressed? Doctors are Prescribing Time Outdoors, and this Supplement Can Bring the Outside In

Image by Tari Gunstone / Stocksy

November 20, 2020 — 10:00 AM

There’s something about a little time outdoors when you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed. A few lungfuls of fresh, clean air, and everything just feels better. Now, science is backing up what so many of us already know intuitively — nature works wonders on the mind, body, and soul. And doctors everywhere are taking note.

The power of nature.

Stressed? Doctors are Prescribing Time Outdoors, and this Supplement Can Bring the Outside In

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

At his office in Washington, D.C., Dr. Robert Zarr, a pediatrician, writes prescriptions for parks. In the United Kingdom, a COVID-19 recovery strategy is “green prescribing,” or prescriptions directing people to spend time in nature. In Japan, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has been formally encouraging visits to forests as a method of relieving stress and improving health for decades.

This idea of medicalizing nature is based on research that shows a laundry list of benefits from exposure to forests and trees — everything from lowered blood pressure and boosted immune systems to more energy, less stress, and improved mood. That’s the case in true rural forests and in urban green spaces alike. And get this — we reap the same benefits whether we’re exercising in nature or just out there admiring the trees.

Advertisement

Meet the phytoncide.

So how does it work? What’s the secret? Much of the credit goes to tiny airborne chemicals called phytoncides. Plants and trees emit these compounds, which make up that telltale aroma of the forest. But they don’t just smell amazing. Phytoncides have antibacterial and antifungal properties — they help plants and trees fight disease. When we breathe them in, they trigger a specific white blood cell known as the natural killer cell, which boosts immune system activity. That’s reason enough to spend some time in nature, but there’s more. Exposure to phytoncides has also been shown to significantly improve mental and physical relaxation by reducing stress hormones, blood pressure, and pulse rate.

<p>FOREST LUNGS</p>

FOREST LUNGS

A unisex anti-stress fragrance supplement that delivers the healing effects of nature to the body. Use code MBG30 to get 30% off!

Sounds pretty great, right? But what if your access to a forest or even an urban green space is limited? Well, in that case, science comes to rescue in the form of a sensory supplement called FOREST LUNGS from The Nue Co. This functional fragrance is directly inspired by the concept of medicalizing nature and blends olfactory chemistry and patented technology to replicate nature’s own phytoncides.

Advertisement

Scent = Feeling.

It’s no secret that scent can influence mood. Actually, the olfactory system is one of the fastest ways to impact a cognitive state. That’s because scent has a direct line to three critical parts of the brain — areas associated with awareness, memory, and emotions and moods. And FOREST LUNGS, a unisex, anti-stress fragrance, is proving to be a handy shortcut if time is tight and you can’t squeeze in a trip to the woods on the way to work.

In consumer trials, the sensory supplement was found to reduce everyday stress and anxiety within just 30 minutes of use, and stress levels continued to drop over a 30-day period. Plus, since FOREST LUNGS was created by world-renowned perfumer Guillaume Flavigny with ingredients that are sustainably sourced in collaboration with local initiatives all over the world, it’s so much more than an innovative stress buster. Scent notes include, fittingly, wood, smoke, clean resin, and tart citrus.

The takeaway.

If anything ups the ante on stress and anxiety, it’s the reality of life during a global pandemic. But as science continues to underscore the value of medicalizing nature, the antidote is surprisingly simple. If you can’t find the time or a socially distant way to get outside, cue the back-up plan. FOREST LUNGS is a simple, fragrant way to bring the outdoors in. And these days, that’s never been more important.

You can shop 30% off at The Nue Co. using code: MBG30

Advertisement
Jessica Timmons
Jessica Timmons mbg Contributor
Jessica Timmons has been working as a freelance writer since 2007 and has covered everything from parenting and pregnancy to residential and industrial real estate, cannabis, stand-up...

More On This Topic

Beauty

How Often You Should Cut Your Hair, In Case You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
How Often You Should Cut Your Hair, In Case You're Curious
Beauty

I'm A Clean Beauty Editor & This Is My Favorite Do-It-All Concealer

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Clean Beauty Editor & This Is My Favorite Do-It-All Concealer
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

3 Glow-Worthy Beauty Tips For This, Uh, Unusual Holiday Season

Alexandra Engler
3 Glow-Worthy Beauty Tips For This, Uh, Unusual Holiday Season
Recipes

Your Taste Buds Will Not Believe This Keto 'Mac & Cheese' Is Healthy

Jamie Schneider
Your Taste Buds Will Not Believe This Keto 'Mac & Cheese' Is Healthy
Beauty

The Secret To Hydrated Hair? One Of These 8 Conditioner Bars

Alexandra Engler
The Secret To Hydrated Hair? One Of These 8 Conditioner Bars
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Should We Sleep In The Same Room? 5 Couples On Navigating Judgy Parents

Eliza Sullivan
Should We Sleep In The Same Room? 5 Couples On Navigating Judgy Parents
Personal Growth

A Psychologist Explains Why Disrupted Holiday Plans Can Feel So Disorienting

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why Disrupted Holiday Plans Can Feel So Disorienting
Recipes

What You Should Eat For Breakfast On Thanksgiving + 4 Recipe Ideas

Eliza Sullivan
What You Should Eat For Breakfast On Thanksgiving + 4 Recipe Ideas
Personal Growth

How To Stay Motivated & On Track At Work, Based On Your Myers-Briggs

Jane Finkle
How To Stay Motivated & On Track At Work, Based On Your Myers-Briggs
Love

Why The "36 Questions To Fall In Love" Keep Bringing Couples Together

Kelly Gonsalves
Why The "36 Questions To Fall In Love" Keep Bringing Couples Together
Functional Food

Exactly What A Day Of Ketotarian Intuitive Fasting Looks Like, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Exactly What A Day Of Ketotarian Intuitive Fasting Looks Like, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-this-supplement-can-bring-the-outdoors-inside

Your article and new folder have been saved!