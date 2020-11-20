Stressed? Doctors are Prescribing Time Outdoors, and this Supplement Can Bring the Outside In

At his office in Washington, D.C., Dr. Robert Zarr, a pediatrician, writes prescriptions for parks. In the United Kingdom, a COVID-19 recovery strategy is “green prescribing,” or prescriptions directing people to spend time in nature. In Japan, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has been formally encouraging visits to forests as a method of relieving stress and improving health for decades.

This idea of medicalizing nature is based on research that shows a laundry list of benefits from exposure to forests and trees — everything from lowered blood pressure and boosted immune systems to more energy, less stress, and improved mood. That’s the case in true rural forests and in urban green spaces alike. And get this — we reap the same benefits whether we’re exercising in nature or just out there admiring the trees.