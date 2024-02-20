Advertisement
I Hiked 3 Miles In These Boots Without Breaking Them In (& Didn't Get A Blister)
I've always considered breaking in hiking shoes a necessary evil. The sturdy materials rub your ankles raw—but you're rewarded with stabilizing ankle support, unbeatable tread, and plush cushioning that makes tackling miles of uneven terrain a breeze.
So when I put on Timberland's new GreenStride™ Motion 6 Low Lace-Up Hikers for a 3-mile hike in Joshua Tree, I fully expected to deal with blisters and discomfort for at least part of the trek. After all, I'd only put the shoes on for a few minutes to confirm they were the right size before testing them out on a three-hour hike.
Instead, I tackled up to 300 feet of elevation and a torrential downpour without missing a step, and I can confidently say that hiking shoes have never felt so comfortable on the first wear. Here's why I'm planning to take these boots on every upstate hiking trip this spring.
What you need to know about Timberland's new hiking collection
Like most people, my introduction to Timberland came from the brand's classic yellow leather boots, but there's far more to the outdoor and work-inspired brand. It's embraced sustainability, streetwear, and style with recent releases, and the newest Motion hiking collection is proof.
Available for men and women, this collection of apparel, hiking shoes, and accessories offers everything you need to get outside and start exploring. Remember: Time in nature is essential to helping you cope better with stress1, stabilize melatonin levels, and get access to much-needed vitamin D.
Among the newest releases were the brand's GreenStride™ Motion 6 Low Lace-Up Hikers. The lightweight style is optimal for moderate hikes, with a durable, flexible design that lets you tackle trails with no break-in period.
Although these lace-up hiking shoes are not for difficult scrambles or two-week treks through the Appalachians—Timberland has plenty of other options for more challenging hikes—they were the perfect option for me as a city dweller who hikes about twice per month.
How I tested Timberland's Motion Stride Hikers
Timberland invited a few gear testers from across the U.S. to test out the new Motion Collection in Joshua Tree. Each attendee could choose their hike: beginner or moderate. I opted for the moderate hike 49 Palms, a 3-mile hike that maxes out at 300 feet of elevation.
Along with the GreenStride™ Motion 6 Low Lace-Up Hikers, I wore the new Women's Trail Tights—a stretchy legging with massive built-in pockets—and Waterproof Motion Jacket.
When we set out on the trip, it was cloudy and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. The gray skies turned to a sudden downpour, which lasted for about 20 minutes during our hike. Eventually, the sun came out and the temperature rose.
This combo of rain and sunshine helped put these shoes to the test, and I could see them in every element.
Timberland
GreenStride Motion 6 Low Lace-Up Hiker
Timberland
Women's Trail Tight
Timberland
Women's Caps Ridge Waterproof Motion Jacket
My favorite features of the Timberland Motion Stride 6 Hikers
Low-Profile Design
When I'm not tackling super-treacherous terrain, I prefer low-cut hiking shoes. Although they don't have the same amount of ankle support as their high-profile companions, this small tweak provides more mobility. You also skip the blisters that often come from stiff collars, and they tend to run cooler than their high-profile counterparts.
Ortholite Footbed
Ortholite is not a unique technology to Timberland, but I'd still consider it worth a special callout. The brand's lightweight, washable insoles are made with at least 5% recycled materials and have natural moisture management to keep your feet dry.
Every brand can customize their Ortholite insoles to meet their shoes' needs, and I found this cushioning excelled at wicking away moisture. While I fully expected to need the technology for sweaty feet—we were in the desert!—the unexpected rain added a different challenge.
However, my feet never felt drenched or chilly. Instead, they stayed at the perfect temperature throughout the hike, including when the sun started to trickle through the gray, cloudy sky.
GreenStride Sole
As someone who deals with knee pain, I'm often on the lookout for any type of responsive cushioning to minimize the impact on my joints. Timberland's GreenStride Sole delivers.
Unlike most soles—which are made from petroleum—Timberland's unique innovation opts for 65% bio-based materials. The combo of sugar cane and rubber adds bounce to each step without making the shoe feel heavy.
While I love that these small tweaks make the shoe more sustainable, I'd be remiss not to call out that I made it through the full hike without feeling any aches in my knees.
Rubber Tread
The push for sustainability continues with the rubber outsole, which is also made from 55% regenerative renewable materials. (Don't worry! The brand is actively working toward even more.)
I found the tread offered just the right amount of grip without feeling too heavy underfoot. As mentioned, the hike through Joshua Tree came with an unexpected rainstorm. This left the rocky terrain slick and slippery, but I never once felt unsteady. In fact, not a single person in our large group fell (and we all had on a pair of Timberland's hiking boots from the new Motion range).
Leather Upper
I don't find many hiking shoes to be that attractive, but I really liked the way these low-profile leather shoes looked on my wide feet. The lace-up closure allowed me to really customize the fit of the sneaker while also blocking debris from entering the boot.
And while they're only water-resistant—you'll have to swap to the higher hiking boot for a fully waterproof design—they have a unique water-repelling finish to help prevent leather stains. I love knowing that these shoes will look newer longer (though I'll give a full update in a few months after regular wear).
The takeaway
If you're looking for a pair of hiking boots that don't require any break-in, I can't recommend the Timberland's GreenStride™ Motion 6 Low Lace-Up Hiker enough. The sustainable design is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable—which means it's perfect for hot summer days, cold spring rain showers, and everything in between.
