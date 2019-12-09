155 Items Tagged

Why End-Of-Life Care Isn't Actually About Death, From A Hospice Doctor

A hospice doctor encounters the full force of her patients' lives.

Sunita Puri, M.D.
March 11
Want To Increase Your Longevity? Looking To The Left Might Help

Reducing automotive accidents can be simple.

Abby Moore
February 27
A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences

People fight to have relevance, to find meaning—right up until their very last breath.

Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D.
February 11
This Father Lost Two Sons To Overdose — Here's What He Learned About Grief

I lost my marriage. I lost both of my sons. For a time, I lost my way.

Steve Grant
February 9
Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations

Whether it's watching a scary movie, driving late at night, or preparing for a big public speech, we all have situations that can make us anxious or...

Christina Coughlin
February 2
We Knew Mindfulness Could Help Anxiety — But Now There's Science To Back It Up

With the stress of the holidays and family time finally starting to wind down, now is a good time to take a moment to reflect inward.

Christina Coughlin
January 7
Safety Signals Are An Easy, Scientifically Proven Way To Beat Anxiety

A new study has shown how we can use safety signals to our anxiety-combatting advantage.

Sarah Regan
December 9 2019
One Gift Idea With Mental Health Benefits You Probably Haven't Thought Of

This holiday season, the gift of therapy is now one of the easiest to give.

Krista Soriano
December 9 2019
Mindfulness Can Help Us Process Fear More Rationally, Study Finds

Can we train our brains to not overreact to fear stimuli?

Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 17 2019
How To Turn Your Biggest Fears Into Opportunity

Here's how you can kick your fears and get started on your future.

Koya Webb, NASM-CPT
June 13 2019
There Are 7 Fear Personality Types — Here's How To Figure Out Yours

Everything you need to know about the seven fear archetypes.

Ruth Soukup
May 21 2019
7 Habits That Build Courage (And A Better Life)

It starts with an awareness of your relationship with fear.

Kate Swoboda
May 19 2019
This One Sentence Can Deescalate Any Conflict In Your Relationship

It's made every conflict in my relationships way less hurtful.

Kelly Gonsalves
April 10 2019