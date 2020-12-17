mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love
This One Tip Can Make You Fall In Love With Your Partner All Over Again

This One Tip Can Make You Fall In Love With Your Partner All Over Again

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Couple in bed

Image by Addictive Creatives // Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 17, 2020 — 1:24 AM

As science journalist Marta Zaraska, author of Growing Young: How Friendship, Optimism, and Kindness Can Help You Live to 100, once told us, your relationships actually have physical health benefits. Really! A strong, committed partnership can enhance your immunity, longevity, and overall well-being—the operative words, here, being strong and committed. It’s not just about having the relationship itself: “If the commitment is not there, then unfortunately the health benefits are not as powerful,” she says on the mindbodygreen podcast. Noted

And while there are plenty of expert ways to enhance your relationship and keep the love steady and strong, Zaraska tells us her favorite tip: “Try new things together and [don’t] settle into the same pattern all the time.” According to her research, getting out of your comfort zone with your partner can help you become closer. Better yet: “It actually renews the first flutters of falling in love.” 

How feeling fear can elicit attraction. 

It’s not just a sweet sentiment: Supposedly, feeling exhilarated with your partner (like when you tiptoe out of your comfort zone) creates a rather physical response in your body. Butterflies, if you will. “With the thrill of roller coasters, for example, our bodies confuse it with sexual attraction,” Zaraska notes. 

Research backs it up: One study asked participants at an amusement park roller coaster ride to rate their seatmates’ levels of attractiveness, and found that the attractiveness ratings for both males and females were higher among those exiting the ride. Another paper uncovers three primary emotion categories for mating and reproduction, one of which is “feelings of exhilaration,” and another older study found that people tend to feel more aroused after scary experiences. “So if you do something that's causing you fear, you also feel like it's exciting,” adds Zaraska.

That doesn’t mean you have to go scale a building or bungee jump to feel that sense of thrill—especially in the throes of a pandemic, might we add. Stepping outside of your comfort zone can be as simple as exploring a new hobby together, or perhaps embarking on a safe, socially distant road trip. You can also watch a suspenseful, spine-chilling movie to elicit that frightened-but-sort-of-excited response. As long as you’re trying something new that gets your heart pumping, you can elicit that excitement. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

The shrewd science journalist she is, Zaraska poured over research to find what makes a stable, healthy relationship (that ultimately supports longevity). One of her findings? Trying new things together and stepping out of your comfort zone; this can give you those tummy flutters—the ones that bring you back to when you were perhaps first crushing on your partner and falling in love. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Love

Are You In A One-Sided Relationship? 20 Major Red Flags

Julie Nguyen
Are You In A One-Sided Relationship? 20 Major Red Flags
Parenting

5 Tips To Teach Kids Empathy From An Expert (Because We Need It Right Now)

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
5 Tips To Teach Kids Empathy From An Expert (Because We Need It Right Now)
$19.99

How To Manage Fear

With Charlie Knoles
How To Manage Fear
Integrative Health

These Are The 14 Best Sleep Tips We've Heard All Year

Emma Loewe
These Are The 14 Best Sleep Tips We've Heard All Year
Mental Health

What I Learned About Setting Priorities & Finding Balance As An ICU Nurse

Tana Amen, R.N.
What I Learned About Setting Priorities & Finding Balance As An ICU Nurse
Functional Food

Quinoa vs. Rice: Is One Grain Better Than The Other? RDs Settle The Debate

Abby Moore
Quinoa vs. Rice: Is One Grain Better Than The Other? RDs Settle The Debate
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Viral Trend Has People Using Band-Aids On Breakouts & It's Working

Jamie Schneider
This Viral Trend Has People Using Band-Aids On Breakouts & It's Working
Functional Food

How Soy May Ease Menopause Symptoms + A Simple Tofu Masala Recipe To Try

Abby Moore
How Soy May Ease Menopause Symptoms + A Simple Tofu Masala Recipe To Try
Beauty

This Collagen Powder Is Like A Smoothing Face Cream You Drink

Alexandra Engler
This Collagen Powder Is Like A Smoothing Face Cream You Drink
Nature

Winter Have You Feeling Down? An Author On Finding The Season's Gifts

Sarah Regan
Winter Have You Feeling Down? An Author On Finding The Season's Gifts
Beauty

The Go-To Powder Trick This Makeup Artist Loves For Airbrushed-Looking Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Go-To Powder Trick This Makeup Artist Loves For Airbrushed-Looking Skin
Integrative Health

Karamo Brown Shares His Isolating Experience With Migraines + How He Manages Now

Abby Moore
Karamo Brown Shares His Isolating Experience With Migraines + How He Manages Now
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/science-journalist-on-why-fear-can-turn-to-sexual-attraction

Your article and new folder have been saved!