mbg Contributor

Sebene Selassie has studied Buddhism for over 30 years and received a bachelor's from McGill University in Religious and Women’s Studies and a master's from the New School, where she focused on cultural studies and race. For over 20 years, Sebene worked with children, youth, and families, nationally and internationally, for small and large not for profits.

Her work has taken her everywhere from the Tenderloin in San Francisco to refugee camps in Guinea, West Africa. She has been teaching meditation workshops, courses and retreats for over a decade and is a popular teacher on the Ten Percent Happier app. She is proud to have served on the boards of New York Insight Meditation Center, the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies, and Sacred Mountain Sangha. Sebene lives on unceded Lenape Territory in Brooklyn, NY with her partner and their dog.