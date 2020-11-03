6 Ways To Manage Post-Election Stress, From An Integrative MD

Elections have always seemed like a complicated dance between our greatest hope for the future and our deepest fear of losing control over our lives, our livelihood, and our freedom. We look for candidates who not only align with our core values but who also assure us that we'll be OK at the end of the day.

The turmoil and chaos of 2020 seemed to reach into the very core of our beings and shake loose many of the deeply rooted fears we have been navigating, gingerly and cautiously, for so long. From the pandemic to cultural unrest and financial uncertainty being replayed over and over again, we are left asking ourselves: Are we safe, and will we be OK?

On top of all that, we're facing one of the most contentious elections in recent history.