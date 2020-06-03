How To Create A Healing Yoga Retreat In The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Perhaps you’ve already been practicing yoga at home, and you're looking to go deeper, or maybe you're just eager to make yoga part of your new routine. Wherever you are in your yoga journey, if you're spending more time at home these days, consider elevating your practice with an at-home yoga retreat.

I teamed up with my yogi teammates at Three Jewels—an NYC, and now, virtual studio—to share ways to recreate a yoga retreat experience in your own home. Sure, your home won’t be able to exactly mimic the experience of the beachside yoga escape you might envision when you think "yoga retreat," but you’ll still be able to reap some of the benefits from your little corner of the world.

In fact, if you're sheltering-in-place, it's actually a great time to give an immersive yoga experience a try. Now, free from many of the usual distractions of the outside world, it can allow you to go deeper inside the body and mind. Additionally, the social distancing of today has an uncanny resemblance to the solitude that yogis have been carving out to enrich their work, since the inception of the practice.

These suggestions below are framed around what to do leading up to and during a one-day retreat, but feel free to repeat and repurpose as you’d like. Maybe you’d like to devote three days to an at-home retreat, or maybe you'll even feel inspired to incorporate one element into your daily routine.