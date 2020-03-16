 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
7 Yoga Poses To Help Aid Digestion & A Healthy Gut
|
Medically Reviewed 7 Yoga Poses To Help Aid Digestion & A Healthy Gut

7 Yoga Poses To Help Aid Digestion & A Healthy Gut

Leigh Weingus
Written by Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
Revolved Crescent Lunge

Image by iStock

Last updated on March 16, 2020

Whether you suffer from mild bloating to severe gastrointestinal issues, gut health is on most of our minds—as it should be, since so many of our body’s processes start with the gut microbiome (our digestion, mood, immune systems, the list goes on). 

While you can nourish your gut with healthy food and delicious drinkable concoctions, yoga can be another way to help keep your digestive health on track. We spoke to Lee Holmes, registered yoga teacher, gut expert, and author of Heal Your Gut, who gave us the lowdown on just how vital a regular yoga practice is to gut health. Here's what she had to say.

Why yoga helps.

Reset your gut

Sign up for our FREE ultimate gut health guide featuring healing recipes & tips.

Think of your yoga practice as a sort of massage for your internal organs. If you're dealing with some gut issues, gentle yoga poses and deep breathing are a great way to relax the gut (and body, for that matter).

"Yoga is also a key factor in improving digestion, as twisting postures can help to enhance your digestion and encourage your liver and kidneys’ detoxification processes," says Lee. "Yoga can also help with bloating, increasing the amount of oxygen to the area."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to tailor your practice to your gut issues.

There's not one tried-and-true yoga style that works for everyone, so when practicing yoga for a healthier gut, there are a few things to keep in mind.

"I like to look at yoga from an Ayurvedic perspective, as it is one of the key Ayurvedic modalities," says Lee. "I’ve found gentle Hatha yoga to be wonderful for digestion, but depending upon what type of yoga you do, it's always best to take it at your own speed and not overly exert yourself, which can lead to injuries if not practiced correctly. If you’re competitive in yoga, this can lead to anxiety which is not great for gut health."

She adds that Vatas can balance their dosha by practicing yoga poses that add the qualities of warmth, stability, grounding, and focus, while Pittas should go for a slower, cooling practice that encourages compassion and acceptance. For Kaphas, she suggests a light yoga practice that creates space, stimulation, warmth, and buoyancy.

A gut-friendly yoga flow.

According to Lee, there are some basic yoga poses that can support gut health.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Standing forward bend (Uttanasana).

Standing Forward Fold

Image by iStock

This pose can increase flexibility in the hamstrings and spine, calm and cool the mind, improve digestion, and relieve digestive problems such as constipation.

How to: 

  1. Start from a standing pose with your big toes touching, heels slightly apart, tailbone tucked under and arms beside you with your palms facing forwards.
  2. Inhale and sweep your arms out to the sides then up above your head. Exhale and gradually bend forward from your hips, lengthening your spine and lowering your upper body over your legs.
  3. Relax your upper body and bring your left hand to your right elbow and your right hand to your left elbow. If you feel any discomfort behind your knees or in your hamstrings, feel free to bend your knees.
  4. Hold for 10 breaths then release slowly, rolling up your spine one vertebra at a time.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Revolved crescent lunge.

Revolved Crescent Lunge

Image by iStock

This pose massages the abdominal muscles and twists the internal organs to help stimulate digestion. Compressing the colon in specific ways (right to left) can aid in digestion. These twists can also stimulate the movement of unwanted agents that accumulate in the body and can help usher them out.

How to:

  1. From a standing position, lunge back with your right leg ensuring that both feet are pointing forwards, then twist your upper body to the left.
  2. Inhale and place your hands in prayer position, twisting from your waist.
  3. Gaze up at your left elbow and hold for five breaths. Inhale as you slowly stand up again, then repeat on the other side. Take a long slow deep breath into the belly and relax.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Camel Pose (Ushtrasana)

Camel Pose

Image by iStock

Camel pose stretches the stomach and intestines, which can potentially alleviate constipation.

How to: 

  1. Start in a kneeling position with your knees slightly apart, your thighs perpendicular to the floor and the soles of your feet facing the ceiling.
  2. Inhale and draw your hands up your sides of your body as push your chest forward and up and push your hips forward. Exhale and reach your hands back one at a time to grasp your heels. (If you cannot reach your heels when your feet are flat, curl your toes under and rest on the balls of your feet).
  3. Bring your hips forward so that they are over your knees while letting your head fall back, opening your throat.
  4. Hold for five breaths then gently return to your kneeling position.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Revolved low lunge.

Low Lunge

Image by iStock

Sometimes when our hip flexors are tight, they can interfere with our internal organ function, including digestion. Stretching the front of the body can help keep things moving in the right direction.

How to:

  1. From a standing position, lower your right knee to the floor as far behind you as is comfortable, with your left leg bent at a right angle, then reach up with both hands as you lean forward. Hold for 5 breaths.
  2. Release slowly then repeat with your left foot. Release slowly then return to a standing position.

5. Child’s pose (Balasana).

Childs Pose

Image by iStock

Child's pose compresses the abdomen and massages the internal organs.

How to:

  1. Start in a kneeling position. Drop your buttocks toward your heels as you stretch the rest of your body down and forward, with your stomach resting on your thighs, your forehead on the mat and your arms stretched forward.
  2. Hold for 10 breaths. Gently return to a kneeling position.

6. Wind relieving pose (Apanasana).

Apasana

Image by iStock

This pose massages the ascending and descending colon.

How to:

  1. Lie on your back then lift your knees and place your feet on the floor directly under your knees. Hug your knees comfortably to the belly.
  2. Hold for 10 breaths then return your feet to the floor. Now hug one knee at a time, first the right and then the left. Return to your lying position.

7. Corpse pose (Savasana).

Corpse Pose - Savasana

Image by iStock

As we know, stress is an important component for gut health, and that’s where savasana comes in. As you lie still and try to let any stress melt away, you can create a better environment for digestion and gut health.

How to:

  1. Lie on your back with your legs together but your feet turning out, and your arms 30 degrees from your body with your palms facing up.
  2. Close your eyes and become aware of your breath. Relax into the mat for 10 breaths.

Good luck with that gut! 

 

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/yoga-for-healthy-gut

Your article and new folder have been saved!