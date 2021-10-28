This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts
There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it.
What's really the worst sleeping position?
Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall" position, is usually characterized by lying on your stomach with your arms up around your pillow and your head turned to the side.
According to board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., sleeping on your stomach doesn't allow for spinal alignment or good sleep posture. And as chiropractor B.J. Hardick, D.C., previously told mbg, he's "never seen a great neck in someone who sleeps in this position." Let's dive into why that is.
Why does it matter?
As Breus previously told mbg, good sleep posture is the most important factor in your sleeping position. When you sleep, your spine should be aligned, and the curves of your neck, middle back, and lower back should fall naturally.
"For these curves to fall naturally during sleep, the whole body must be supported," Breus notes, adding, "A strong sleep posture allows these natural curves to be maintained throughout the night: no crunching at your neck, no sagging of your lower back, no torquing of your middle back."
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
When you're lying on your stomach, however, in virtually all cases your head is cranked to one side, which puts stress on the ligaments of the neck, according to Hardick. Come morning time, that's not going to feel good. For this reason, Breus notes that poor sleep posture can not only exacerbate existing aches but also create new ones.
According to Breus and Hardick, sleeping on your side or your back with an adequately supportive pillow is much better for your spine, and in turn, your overall sleep quality.
Some other ways to promote better, deeper sleep include keeping your bedroom cool and dark, avoiding late-night heavy meals and alcohol, and taking a relaxing supplement at bedtime.*
The takeaway.
While it can be difficult to stray from your go-to sleeping position, if you're a stomach sleeper, your body might thank you for making some adjustments. Keeping your spine healthy and aligned will not only make you feel better as you go about your day but help you get more restful sleep at night.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*