Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall" position, is usually characterized by lying on your stomach with your arms up around your pillow and your head turned to the side.

According to board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., sleeping on your stomach doesn't allow for spinal alignment or good sleep posture. And as chiropractor B.J. Hardick, D.C., previously told mbg, he's "never seen a great neck in someone who sleeps in this position." Let's dive into why that is.