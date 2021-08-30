Get A Jump-Start On Your Fall Wardrobe With This All-Star Eco Fabric

It starts with shearing (or cutting) the coat of a wool animal. This usually happens about once a year.

While PETA claims that shearing hurts the animal, this is an extreme outcome and generally happens if the animal isn't given the proper time to recoup its fleece before the next shearing. Meaning, the animal is only harmed if the farm or shearer in question cares more about profit and the amount of wool than the animal itself.

Otherwise, shearing is pain-free for the animal and necessary for maintaining the health of the flock. When sheep that are bred for wool don't get sheared, their hair can get too long and start to trap debris, making the animal prone to illness.