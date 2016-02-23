 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Women's Health
The Healthy Drink Moms Shouldn't Have While Breastfeeding (But No One Told Me About)
|
Personal Story The Healthy Drink Moms Shouldn't Have While Breastfeeding (But No One Told Me About)

The Healthy Drink Moms Shouldn't Have While Breastfeeding (But No One Told Me About)

Anna Gannon
Written by Anna Gannon
Anna Gannon is a writer and yoga & meditation teacher.
The Healthy Drink Moms Shouldn't Have While Breastfeeding (But No One Told Me About)

Photo by Stocksy

February 23, 2016

I recently had a love affair with kombucha. As someone who works in the health and wellness field, I had often heard about all the amazing benefits of this fermented tea, including increased immunity, more energy, and better digestion. And so about a month ago I started drinking it daily—and became obsessed.

I'd walk to my local organic store every afternoon to get my daily fix. And I soon began to personally witness all the health benefits I had heard about. I felt better overall and had more energy. As a breastfeeding mother of a 3-month-old baby girl, I also couldn't help but think that the drink would benefit my baby, too.

However, a few weeks after drinking kombucha every day, my baby started acting extra irritable and had terrible bouts of bad constipation. When I jogged my memory on what had changed in my diet to try to pinpoint the cause of her strange behavior, I realized that kombucha was the single change.

Once I made this connection, I decided to look up whether it was considered okay to drink kombucha while breastfeeding — and what I found was shocking and disturbing.

According to Dr. Thomas Hale's Medications and Mother's Milk: 14th Edition, a popular reference for breastfeeding mothers, kombucha tea is considered "L5," or contraindicated, the highest risk for breastfeeding mothers. While there has yet to be large-scale studies on the effect of kombucha while pregnant or breastfeeding, the drink actually contains small amounts of alcohol since it's fermented — something I was unaware of as a consumer.

After further research, I found that the FDA does not require a label for alcohol if the product contains 0.5 percent alcohol or less. I'm now questioning the safety of this rule for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. After all, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, alcohol consumption while breastfeeding should be avoided, and even with an occasional small intake, women should wait two hours before nursing.

Others also advise steering clear of kombucha while pregnant or nursing since it could contain harmful bacteria, although the risk is likely small. Overall, WebMD cautions that "kombucha tea is possibly unsafe during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Stay on the safe side and avoid use."

Again, extensive research on this subject is limited, and I recommend discussing this with your doctor first. But personally, after reading all of this information, I immediately stopped drinking kombucha and found that my baby's symptoms subsided. Of course, I’ll never be certain if her symptoms were related to my kombucha consumption—but I’d rather be safe than sorry.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Anna Gannon
Anna Gannon
Anna Gannon is a writer and yoga & meditation teacher. She is the community and social media lead at Expectful, a groundbreaking meditation program for pregnancy and parenthood,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
$199.99

Prenatal Yoga

With Tara Stiles
Prenatal Yoga
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-may-want-to-avoid-kombucha-when-breastfeeding

Your article and new folder have been saved!