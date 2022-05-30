You may have seen spirulina in powder form or blended up into smoothies (especially those with a gorgeous dark green or bright blue hue). This sea vegetable comes from a type of bacteria called cyanobacterium, which is often referred to as blue-green algae. According to Whitten, “spirulina is No. 1 on the list,” when naming the best foods for your energy levels.

This plant is chock-full of essential vitamins and minerals. In just one tablespoon of spirulina, there’s 11% of the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of vitamin B1 (thiamin), 15% of the RDA of vitamin B2 (riboflavin), 21% of the RDA of copper, and 11% of the RDA of iron.

Not to mention, there’s been significant research on spirulina’s role in performance, specifically physical activity and energy levels. This makes sense, given that spirulina also contains significant amounts of magnesium (which supports muscle and nerve function) and potassium (which aids in muscle contraction).*

Spirulina is also an incredible source of plant-based protein—it’s between 55 and 70% protein, in fact. This algae is a particularly great addition to a vegan diet because it’s high in vitamin B12, which tends to be harder to find in vegan dishes. A lack of in B12 can result in a dip in energy levels, so it’s essential for everyone to get their fill.*