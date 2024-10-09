For that reason, it's important to dilute your ACV beverage rather than drink it straight. Since it's very acidic, too much ACV may be harmful to your esophagus and your tooth enamel2 . "I generally recommend having one to two tablespoons with a glass of water immediately before meals," says Schehr. "It can be taken during or after meals but is likely most effective when consumed before meals." Along with diluting your ACV with water, Jessie Inchauspé (aka The Glucose Goddess) recommends drinking it through a straw to help protect your teeth.