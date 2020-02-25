There’s nothing worse than finally dozing off—only to be jolted awake by a slamming door or shrieking siren. (City dwellers: You know how it goes.) And while it’s easy to shake a fist at the source, the specific noise isn’t exactly the problem. According to Carolyn Burke, sleep coach and research writer at The Sleep Advisor, it’s more about the sudden changes in volume or frequency that are more likely to wake us up.

Enter the peaceful consistency of pink noise. “Pink noise provides a constant ambient sound, helping to mask sounds that interfere with sleep,” explains Terry Cralle, RN, certified clinical sleep educator and sleep expert with the Better Sleep Council. It’s similar to white noise, but is less harsh and more calming, she notes. Specifically, pink noise minimizes the difference between abrupt sounds and the background, making it easier to fall asleep.