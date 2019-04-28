After a particularly long run, I decided to book myself a session to try the recovery boots (your best options to try them are to find a studio or recovery center near you that offers them, try them out at a race expo, or purchase them). As a typical skeptic, I knew these boots would massage my legs, but I didn't think they'd do much else. I've been in plenty of Costco massage chairs—how different could this be?

I was wrong. These boots are bliss. I won't detail every second of the 30 minutes I spent wearing them, but it was one of the best recovery technologies I've tried (and sure as hell beats sitting in an ice bath or wincing while foam rolling sore muscles). The compression feels like a pointed, gradual massage—it never felt like too much pressure, but if it does, you can adjust the air pressure levels to whatever feels comfortable. My legs went from feeling heavy and fatigued to feeling lighter and refreshed.

Did it cure my soreness completely? Of course not. Soreness, as we know, is a by-product of tearing small holes in our muscles, which I can certainly say I did during my strenuous long run. There is no "cure-all" for soreness—there are plenty of methods that can help, like various forms of magnesium and gentle cardio, but at the end of the day, your muscles will be sore until they've had time to properly recover. But in my opinion, there's something to be said for getting the blood flowing to your muscles, moving the by-product of muscle breakdown around, and doing what you can to feel better in that moment (or in this case, 30 minutes).

Would I pay for this service after every run or workout? No, but that's mostly because it's not something I feel I need after every workout. That said, if I need a light at the end of the tunnel (or at the end of a long run or hard-as-hell workout), there's no question: I'm booking a session.