If you were wondering "what are colonics?" out of pure curiosity, chances are you probably don't need one. While some functional medicine practitioners do swear by the health benefits, many health care providers agree that the risks outweigh the benefits for the average person.

"There isn't a whole lot of evidence to support colonics for people with certain conditions," says Dr. Singh. "Yes, it will help remove waste from the colon, but whether or not the suggested benefits truly exist or are attainable is a matter of debate. Therefore, it is hard to give much comment on how frequently people can or should undergo colonic hydrotherapy. Every time this is performed, there is risk involved, so people should be aware of this."

In fact, a 2011 study by Georgetown University physician researchers determined that the potential side effects are dangerous enough that colonic cleansing should be avoided entirely unless medically necessary, especially for more susceptible groups like those with heart or kidney disease or compromised immune systems. The way in which colonics stir up toxins can be very harmful to those groups. Additionally, a 2010 article reviewing the claims of colon hydrotherapy from several organizations found them to be misleading and inaccurate.

Even experts who support the use of colonics say you never want to do them so often that you become reliant on the procedure to go to the bathroom (which would be totally counterproductive).

If you have a digestive condition like IBS and you're still wondering if a colonic is right for you, speak with your health care provider or seek out an integrative or functional medicine doctor who is very familiar with the procedure. Because of the risks associated with colonics, you'll want someone who can guide you toward a reputable colon hydrotherapy practitioner.