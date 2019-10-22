The Next Plant-Based Protein Could Come From ... Hot Lava Microbes?

Sustainable Bioproducts will start selling its "microbial protein" on the market beginning in 2020. If all goes to plan, at full capacity, its 36,000-square-foot Chicago factory will be able to churn out the same volume of protein as 15,000 acres of farmland used to raise cattle.

"Cows are not efficient at transforming carbohydrates to proteins," Jonas says, referring to the fact that raising meat tends to require lots of land, resources, and emissions. "Nature didn't optimize a cow to be just a hamburger. It optimized a cow to be a cow."

Even compared to other isolated forms of plant protein like soy, hemp, and rice powder, this new product will have a relatively low environmental impact. (You still need land to grow those, after all, and the process of isolating their starches and fibers can be time- and resource-intensive.)

While the company has yet to announce what form its protein will be sold in, Jonas says it won't be a powder. Instead, he wants to make something that will "surprise people" and show them just how tasty a microbe can be. "I think people are probably thinking, 'Microbes, are you kidding? Is that really going to taste good?'" he says. "But microbes are what makes your wine and your cheese taste good—let's not forget that." Jonas also points to the ongoing kombucha craze as proof that consumers are open to giving this type of product a shot.

The product may not make hamburgers obsolete anytime soon, but Jonas hopes it becomes another category of sustainable food that can feed the masses. "It's really about bringing more choices to people. We're not trying to lecture anyone about what they should be eating," he says. "Even if it's a little different, this can be good for people and good for the planet."