 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
This Taco Salad Houses A Range Of Colorful Veggies—Plus One Sneaky Ingredient 

This Taco Salad Houses A Range Of Colorful Veggies—Plus One Sneaky Ingredient 

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Taco Cauliflower Bowl

Image by Julia Gartland / Contributor

August 13, 2022 — 1:10 AM

It’s no small task to keep your meals fresh and interesting year-round, let alone nutritious. While vegetables should obviously have a VIP spot at the table, it’s understandable that you may be growing tired of the traditional salads that take over during the summer months. So why not shake things up with a nutritious taco salad, dressed in a veggie-packed pico de gallo and some creamy avocado hummus?

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

In a recipe recently shared to Instagram by mbg collective member and holistic nutritionist, Kelly LeVeque, vegetables are the star of the show. “This is officially my new favorite and I made it by accident. I love the benefits of radish but sometimes they are just too bitter,” she explains in the caption. “When it comes to the veggie-packed pico alternative, you want to add whatever crunchy veggies you have in your fridge into a small dice, salt them, squeeze on the lime juice and drizzle with olive oil. This lets the flavor of the veggies shine!”

If this veggie pico isn’t enough and you want to take this recipe up a notch, we recommend adding a tablespoon of mbg’s organic veggies+ to your already creamy cilantro avocado hummus. This unique organic greens powder promotes a healthy gut microbiome, aids in digestion and nutrient absorption, supports blood sugar balance, and offers 31 powerhouse ingredients to complement your already delectable salad.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Kelly LeVeque’s Nutrient-Dense Taco Salad

Veggie-Packed Pico Ingredients

  • 1 carrot 
  • 2 radish
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro 
  • 1 tbsp Serrano pepper diced, no seeds 
  • 1/2 tomato, diced 
  • Juice 1/2 lime 
  • 2 tbsp olive oil 
  • Salt - mix and let it sit for 3-5 minutes 

Spicy Taco Meat

  • 2 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tbsp garlic salt
  • 2 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 pound of crumbles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Cilantro Avocado Hummus 

  • 1 can garbanzo rinsed and drained 
  • 1-2 avocados 
  • 1/4 cup basil leaves (optional) , roughly chopped 
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped 
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped 
  • 1/2-1 lime juiced 
  • 2 tbsp olive oil 
  • 1 tbsp organic veggies+ (mbg addition)

Method

  1. Chop your ingredients and mix to create your veggie-packed pico.
  2. Cook your taco meat of choice and mix with seasonings.
  3. Add hummus ingredients to a blender.
  4. Blend and then salt to taste. I like to pulse/blend because I like it chunky and not too smooth.
  5. Plate your ingredients on a bed of lettuce and enjoy!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This One Lifestyle Tweak Is Like A Vacation For Your Blood Sugar & Energy Levels

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS
This One Lifestyle Tweak Is Like A Vacation For Your Blood Sugar & Energy Levels
Functional Food

68% Of Americans Make Coffee Every Day — Here's How To Make Yours Even Healthier

Hannah Frye
68% Of Americans Make Coffee Every Day — Here's How To Make Yours Even Healthier
Integrative Health

Need Help Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve? Add This Supplement To Your Routine

Morgan Chamberlain
Need Help Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve? Add This Supplement To Your Routine
Beauty

3 Things I Would Never Do To My Teeth After Working As A Dental Hygienist

Hannah Frye
3 Things I Would Never Do To My Teeth After Working As A Dental Hygienist
Personal Growth

When Forgiveness Feels Impossible, Here's How To Move Forward

Sarah Regan
When Forgiveness Feels Impossible, Here's How To Move Forward
Integrative Health

Find Your Unique Sleep Personality + How To Work With It With This 1-Minute Quiz

Sarah Regan
Find Your Unique Sleep Personality + How To Work With It With This 1-Minute Quiz
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

15 Jobs That Help People & How To Find The Right Fit For You

Merrell Readman
15 Jobs That Help People & How To Find The Right Fit For You
Integrative Health

I'm An Irish Dietitian & It Shocks Me How Americans Use Melatonin

Emma Loewe
I'm An Irish Dietitian & It Shocks Me How Americans Use Melatonin
Integrative Health

This Specific Type Of Exercise Was Just Linked To Better Bone Health For Vegans

Merrell Readman
This Specific Type Of Exercise Was Just Linked To Better Bone Health For Vegans
Beauty

My Unexpected $10 Secret To Hydrated, Smooth, & Supple Skin

Hannah Frye
My Unexpected $10 Secret To Hydrated, Smooth, & Supple Skin
Integrative Health

These Common Toxins Impact Liver Function, Study Finds: How To Detox Them

Morgan Chamberlain
These Common Toxins Impact Liver Function, Study Finds: How To Detox Them
Spirituality

Keep Seeing The Number 3 Everywhere? Here's What It Means For You

Sarah Regan
Keep Seeing The Number 3 Everywhere? Here's What It Means For You
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/veggie-packed-taco-salad
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!