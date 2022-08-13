In a recipe recently shared to Instagram by mbg collective member and holistic nutritionist, Kelly LeVeque, vegetables are the star of the show. “This is officially my new favorite and I made it by accident. I love the benefits of radish but sometimes they are just too bitter,” she explains in the caption. “When it comes to the veggie-packed pico alternative, you want to add whatever crunchy veggies you have in your fridge into a small dice, salt them, squeeze on the lime juice and drizzle with olive oil. This lets the flavor of the veggies shine!”

If this veggie pico isn’t enough and you want to take this recipe up a notch, we recommend adding a tablespoon of mbg’s organic veggies+ to your already creamy cilantro avocado hummus. This unique organic greens powder promotes a healthy gut microbiome, aids in digestion and nutrient absorption, supports blood sugar balance, and offers 31 powerhouse ingredients to complement your already delectable salad.*