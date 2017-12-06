These Organization Hacks Will Leave You With A Clean Home By The Year's End

Laying the groundwork for organizing is almost as important as the actual projects. Before you begin, ensure success by taking a moment to set your organizing vision. The first thing you want to do is to consider the end goal. Take a moment and jot down why you want to get organized. What does an organized home look like to you? What does it feel like? What will happen when you get organized? Considering these questions is important; these reasons will give you a clear goal to work toward and a reminder of the end goal when you’re in the thick of it. Organization comes from having a clear and executable plan.

Then, you're ready to move into the 10 commandments of organizing. Each one is important, but together they create a framework that will help you set yourself up for continued success.