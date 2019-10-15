The Truth About Tattoos & Your Immune System

So if you want to keep your new tattoo bright and crisp, take natural measures to support your immune system. Knowing that the ink is heavily processed by your white blood cells, it's best to find a tattoo artist who uses ink that's nontoxic. Many old-school tattoo fanatics have found heavy metal toxicity after getting several tattoos, emphasizing the importance of healthy ink, spacing them out, and caring for them properly.

"Like all wounds to the skin, tattoos will heal better under greasy conditions," said holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman, M.D. She recommends using a greasy ointment like Vaniply, Waxelene, or Cerave Healing Ointment twice a day. Steer clear of Neosporin (also known as Neomycin), as Dr. Fishman pointed out it's one of the top 10 contact allergens in the United States. Sarah Villafranco, M.D., skin care expert and founder of Osmia Organics, said, "Our lip repair is my favorite thing ever for tattoos! And straight up petroleum jelly is not a bad choice either, if you don’t mind using a petroleum-based product."

Dr. Fishman maintains that you should wash the area with fragrance-free soap and warm water daily, avoid picking, and protect the area well with sunscreen. "If you are having tenderness or there is pus in or around the tattoo, see a physician—you may need a topical antibiotic or an oral antibiotic if the infection is more severe," she said.

Thinking about getting more tattoos? First, find out which is safer: machine or handpoke?