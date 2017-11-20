The Real Reason You Can't Stand Clutter, Explained

When I'm feeling crazy, I find that an organizational frenzy calms my mind. The more cluttered my mind, the more peace I feel when my environment is harmonious. I feel less stressed when I pick up, clean off, put away (neatly), and get rid of what's no longer necessary—in the trash, the recycling, or a donation box.

I recently went through my closet like a madwoman. I kept only what I really loved or needed, clearing the rest out. In the end, I got rid of at least 75 percent of my stuff. I felt relieved, oddly cleansed, and free…and a bit chagrined for collecting so much stuff in the first place.