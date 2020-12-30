The 10 Most Popular Workout Routines We Ran This Year

Gym memberships tend to increase at the start of each new year, and subsequently decrease as goals change and days become busier. That pattern was especially true this year, but for very different reasons. Everyone, regardless of choice, was forced to stay at home and forgo gym visits.

When weather permitted, fitness shifted to masked walks, jogs, or bike rides. For the majority of the year though, people relied on at-home workouts to support their physical and mental health. We pulled together data to figure out our readers’ favorite mbg workout routines from 2020, and these were the top 10: