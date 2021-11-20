 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
One Healthy Habit The U.S. Surgeon General Falls Short On 

One Healthy Habit The U.S. Surgeon General Falls Short On 

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart Health Routine

Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 20, 2021 — 1:04 AM

If you ever feel like you're failing because your sleep habits aren't the best, maybe this will comfort you: Even the man who is tasked with making sure Americans have the best health information available (aka the U.S. Surgeon General) struggles with it too.

Vivek Murthy, M.D., MBA, the current surgeon general, appeared on the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett this week, and he fessed up to some less-than-stellar sleep habits himself.

The 3 things that stop him from getting optimal sleep.

When explaining just why sleep is an issue for him, Murthy pointed to a few different things—many of which are abundantly relatable. (And because the hosts did ask, no, it's not texts from the president keeping him up.)

"It's a couple of things," he shared. "One is I've never been somebody who's consistent about sleep across my life, so it's been kind of a lifelong struggle. The second thing, I've generally operated as a night owl most of my life, but I have to get up very early." And the third? He's got kids.

"They're three and a half and five—and my 5-year-old son just refuses to sleep if I'm not actually next to him in the bed," said Murthy. "It's embarrassing because I'm probably a bad parent for this, but we just let him sleep with me, and my daughter sleeps with my wife, and we somehow figure it out... It's what we do for our kids."

Advertisement

What the surgeon general says he should be doing (that we can all learn from).

As a foremost leader in the health space, Murthy knows exactly where he's going wrong—and what he should be doing instead.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(193)
sleep support+

"What I really should be doing is I should be sleeping somewhere around eight hours," he said. "I should be sleeping at a consistent time at night. And I should be keeping distractions away from me, like phones."

All those factors are components of what's known as sleep hygiene, which is broadly defined by the CDC as "good sleep habits," like turning off electronics before bed, not eating or drinking alcohol too close to bedtime, and going to sleep at the same time every night.

The problem for Murthy and, we suspect, many other people, isn't a lack of desire to do these things: "That's something I want to do," he says, "but I've struggled... I haven't prioritized and executed on getting to bed."

He's not the only expert who struggles to prioritize a healthy sleep routine in their own life. mbg's co-founder Colleen Wachob got less than ideal sleep for two decades before finding a solution that worked for her (which you can read more about here!).

Advertisement

The bottom line.

Moral of the story: Nobody's perfect. Practicing good sleep hygiene is just that—a practice. If you keep missing the mark on healthy sleep habits, don't beat yourself up. Instead, remind yourself why deep sleep is so important to overall health, and make it as much of a priority as you can, given the other constraints in your life.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(193)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(193)
sleep support+
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

7 Of The Best Stress Balls & Toys To Fidget Your Worries Away

Sarah Regan
7 Of The Best Stress Balls & Toys To Fidget Your Worries Away
Mental Health

A Psychiatrist's 5 Nonnegotiables For Mental Health During The Fertility Journey

Aparna Iyer, M.D.
A Psychiatrist's 5 Nonnegotiables For Mental Health During The Fertility Journey
Spirituality

What This Lunar Eclipse Means For Your Sign (It Foreshadows The Next 2 Years)

Sarah Regan
What This Lunar Eclipse Means For Your Sign (It Foreshadows The Next 2 Years)
Functional Food

The Strange & Scientific Reason Your Brain Craves Ketchup (Seriously)

Jamie Schneider
The Strange & Scientific Reason Your Brain Craves Ketchup (Seriously)
Spirituality

5 Ways To Heal Your Inner Child & Stand In Your Power As An Adult

Natasha Levinger
5 Ways To Heal Your Inner Child & Stand In Your Power As An Adult
Home

How To Instantly Refresh Musty Sweaters You Haven't Worn In Ages

Sarah Regan
How To Instantly Refresh Musty Sweaters You Haven't Worn In Ages
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

A Wave Of Rare Eclipses Is Coming: What It'll Mean For Your Sign

The AstroTwins
A Wave Of Rare Eclipses Is Coming: What It'll Mean For Your Sign
Recipes

Instead Of Green Bean Casserole, Try These Creamy Roasted Green Beans

Eliza Sullivan
Instead Of Green Bean Casserole, Try These Creamy Roasted Green Beans
Beauty

Found: These 6 Whitening Strips Will Actually Make A Difference In Your Smile

Jamie Schneider
Found: These 6 Whitening Strips Will Actually Make A Difference In Your Smile
Integrative Health

A Psych Researcher Says You Should Never Ignore These Red Flags In A Doctor

Jason Wachob
A Psych Researcher Says You Should Never Ignore These Red Flags In A Doctor
Recipes

This Nutritious Ingredient Takes These Dark Chocolate Truffles To The Next Level

Danielle Shine, BSc
This Nutritious Ingredient Takes These Dark Chocolate Truffles To The Next Level
Climate Change

The Surprising Way That Climate Change Could Affect Your Sleep

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way That Climate Change Could Affect Your Sleep
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/surgeon-general-sleep-advice
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!