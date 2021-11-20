When explaining just why sleep is an issue for him, Murthy pointed to a few different things—many of which are abundantly relatable. (And because the hosts did ask, no, it's not texts from the president keeping him up.)

"It's a couple of things," he shared. "One is I've never been somebody who's consistent about sleep across my life, so it's been kind of a lifelong struggle. The second thing, I've generally operated as a night owl most of my life, but I have to get up very early." And the third? He's got kids.

"They're three and a half and five—and my 5-year-old son just refuses to sleep if I'm not actually next to him in the bed," said Murthy. "It's embarrassing because I'm probably a bad parent for this, but we just let him sleep with me, and my daughter sleeps with my wife, and we somehow figure it out... It's what we do for our kids."