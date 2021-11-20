7 Of The Best Stress Balls & Toys To Fidget Your Worries Away

For one, she says, "They serve as a nice distraction tool for someone who's feeling really stressed. Focusing on the physical action with the tool can be stress-relieving."

On top of that, she adds, using these toys can also be a mindfulness practice, as they bring people back into the present, grounding them in their bodies and helping them to focus on their immediate surroundings.

Lastly, if your stress toy involves squeezing or exerting pressure (like a stress ball, for example), "that gives good proprioceptive input," Beurkens explains. "It gives this sort of deep pressure input to that part of the body, and we know that proprioceptive input is very calming and grounding for the brain and the body."