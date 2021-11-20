7 Of The Best Stress Balls & Toys To Fidget Your Worries Away

Feeling Stressed? Why You Might Want A Stress Ball + 7 Of Our Top Picks
Do you ever find yourself stressed out and feel inclined to do something with your hands? Fidgeting is a natural response to stress and discomfort, which is where stress balls and fidget toys come in. Here's why you might want to get your hands on a stress toy, plus eight of our top picks on the market.
Benefits of stress toys.
According to clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, there are a few different benefits of using stress balls.
For one, she says, "They serve as a nice distraction tool for someone who's feeling really stressed. Focusing on the physical action with the tool can be stress-relieving."
On top of that, she adds, using these toys can also be a mindfulness practice, as they bring people back into the present, grounding them in their bodies and helping them to focus on their immediate surroundings.
Lastly, if your stress toy involves squeezing or exerting pressure (like a stress ball, for example), "that gives good proprioceptive input," Beurkens explains. "It gives this sort of deep pressure input to that part of the body, and we know that proprioceptive input is very calming and grounding for the brain and the body."
What to look for.
With so many options available today, it can be hard to know what to look for in a stress ball. As Beurkens explains, it really comes down to the individual, including factors like their age, personal preferences, and where they'll be using it.
Generally speaking, though, she says you want to go for a toy that feels calming and soothing to use and also fits into the environment in which you'll be using it. For example, if you're using it in a school or work environment, you want something that's not too noisy or distracting to the people around you, she adds.
And because you never know when stress could strike, Beurkens tends to recommend options that are easily portable so you can grab it whenever you need.
Lastly, of course, be sure to double-check the materials used in the toys, opting for natural, toxin-free, and/or hypoallergenic options when possible.
Our product recommendations.
The following stress balls and fidget toys were chosen based on a combination of affordability, positive reviews, and suggestions from Beurkens, who often suggests stress balls and fidget cubes to her patients.
- Best stress ball overall: Speks Blots Silicone Stress Balls
- Best stress ball for kids: Oriental Trading Co. Monster Character Stress Ball
- Best fidget toy overall: Happy Hands 12-Sided Fidget Cube
- Best fidget toy for kids: Chuckle & Roar Pop It! Fidget and Sensory Game
- Best variety pack: Toyly Fidget Packs, 24-Pack Sensory Toys Set
- Best stress ball for grip: MindPanda 3X Empowering Gel Stress Ball Bundle
- Best functional fidget toy: Mindvocates Focus Pen
Best stress ball overall: Speks Blots Silicone Stress Balls
These silicone stress balls by Speks come in three unique, tactile designs and colors, offering a different feel from your standard circular stress ball. They're made from 100% premium silicone, ring in at just under $25, and have an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.
Speks Blots Silicone Stress Balls ($24.95)
Best stress ball for kids: Monster Character Stress Ball
With this set of monster-themed stress balls, your kiddos can squeeze the stress monster away! The pack of 12 costs just $17.99 and has stellar reviews, including one buyer who notes the balls are "cute, durable, and help kids stay focused rather than provide an additional distraction."
Oriental Trading Co. Monster Character Stress Ball ($17.99)
Best fidget toy overall: Happy Hands 12-Sided Fidget Cube
Looking for endless fidgeting options? This 12-sided fidget cube from Happy Hands has a different fidgeting surface on all 12 sides of the toy. Beurkens notes these tools can be particularly helpful for fidgety hands, and with nine color schemes to choose from, there's one for everybody.
Happy Hands 12-Sided Fidget Cube ($11.99)
Best fidget toy for kids: Chuckle & Roar Pop It! Fidget and Sensory Game
What kid doesn't love a good bubble popper fidget toy? This one by Chuckle & Roar is perfect for kids between the ages of three and 10—but let's be honest, anyone could have fun with it. This toy also comes with instructions for a two-player game, doubling as a fun activity.
Chuckle & Roar Pop It! Fidget and Sensory Game ($7.99)
Best variety pack: Toyly Fidget Packs, 24-Pack Sensory Toys Set
If one fidget toy is simply not enough, enter this 24-piece variety pack by Toyly. The pack has over 1,700 reviews, with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. From bubble poppers to stress balls to fidget spinners and more, this pack truly has something for everyone.
Toyly Fidget Packs, 24-Pack Sensory Toys Set ($14.99)
Best stress ball for grip: MindPanda 3X Empowering Gel Stress Ball Bundle
Perfect for someone who wants to work on their grip strength while also squeezing stress away, this three-pack of gel stress balls by MindPanda comes with a hand therapy exercise guide, and each ball is a different size and firmness. They're also scented and have positive affirmations on them, offering a rich sensory experience overall. Plus, they're latex and BPA-free.
MindPanda 3X Empowering Gel Stress Ball Bundle ($22.99)
Best functional fidget toy: Mindvocates Focus Pen
What's better than a fidget toy? A fidget toy that also functions as a pen. This one by Mindvocates is perfect if you already find yourself fidgeting with your pens and pencils anyway. You can manipulate the magnetic ball around the pen in endless ways as you stay focused on writing.
Mindvocates Focus Pen ($19.99)
How to make your own stress ball at home.
If you'd rather go the DIY route, here is a quick method to make your own stress ball in a snap.
- The thickest balloons you can find (you don't want them to break!)
- A filler like sand, cornstarch, flour, or uncooked rice
- An essential oil of choice (ideally one that's good for stress)
- An empty and dry water bottle
- A funnel
- Funnel roughly 1 cup of your filler into your water bottle (less filler = smaller stress ball, so adjust as needed).
- Add 10 to 15 drops of essential oil to your bottle, and shake to distribute the oil.
- Blow up your balloon to a larger size than you want your stress ball to be, and attach it to the top of the water bottle.
- Flip it over and squeeze, letting the filler fall into the balloon.
- Carefully squeeze the balloon opening and remove it from the top of the water bottle.
- Very gently allow air to slowly come out until the balloon is deflated with the mixture inside.
- Tie the balloon opening in a knot, and you're done!
Note: Beurkens tells mbg that while you can certainly buy or make your own stress balls and fidget toys, she finds things like rubber bands or even paper clips offer a good tactile sensation similar to an actual toy.
Other ways to relieve stress.
While tools like stress balls and fidget toys are great when you're feeling stressed, they're certainly not a cure-all, and it's important to take other lifestyle factors into consideration, too. As Beurkens notes, things like deep breathing and mindfulness are crucial, as well as making sure you're getting enough physical activity.
On top of that, getting enough quality sleep and having a strong support system can go a long way. And if you still need an extra hand, incorporating a stress-reducing supplement might be a good idea as well.* Check out our full guide for combating stress for more inspiration and tips.
The bottom line.
We all feel stress from time to time, and knowing how to deal with it can make it so much more bearable. Tools like stress balls and fidget toys are great if you're the kind of person who needs to do something with your hands when stressed, and with so many clever toys available today, there are options for everyone.
