5 Sleep Tips We Learned In 2021 That We Won't Forget Anytime Soon

With mental health and sleep quality both taking a hit as the pandemic continues, a strong correlation between the two has been found in multiple studies. In one study published in npj Digital Medicine, an irregular sleep schedule was shown to increase the risk of depression in a group of young adults.

Another study on the different sleep chronotypes found that so-called morning people have a lower risk of depression—and for night owls, waking up one hour earlier than usual can lower your risk of depression by 23%.

