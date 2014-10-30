6 Relaxing Yoga Poses To Help You Fall Asleep

Ease your way into a more restful night sleep with restorative yoga poses and deep, mindful breathing. Where Zen meets REM, here are six easy yoga poses to activate the Parasympathetic Nervous System, which helps to counteract stress and promote relaxation.

These postures can work for anyone, including yogis and non-yogis alike. The best part: all you need is a pillow and you can do this sequence right in comfort and ease of your own bed!

Before you begin, take 10 rounds of deep inhalations and exhalations.

1. Seated Wide Angle Pose (Upavistha Konasana)