I'm A Makeup Artist. Here's Why Less Is More When It Comes To Cosmetics

Years ago, I'd spend hours getting ready for days at a corporate job I hated and nights out on the weekend, dropping hundreds of dollars each month on new products. I enjoyed to process and creativity of wearing a lot of makeup, experimenting with my look to try something new every day, but I realized it was also a way of hiding myself.

Through makeup, I was trying to be someone I thought others wanted me to be: I wanted to be glamorous and sophisticated, not scared of anything, always up for an adventure. But inside, I was lonely, guarded and never let anyone see the real me (personality or face). I was afraid to be vulnerable, terrified of being seen without the protective "mask" makeup provided.

When I finally left my corporate job to pursue my dream of being a makeup artists, I discovered new things about myself and my perception of beauty. Here are five things I learned about real beauty: