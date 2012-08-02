It is recommended to hold wheel pose for one to three minutes, gradually increasing the time with practice. Don’t fret if you have not incorporated wheel pose into your practice yet, as bridge pose is an earlier stage of the asana that may feel more accessible. Yoga poses, particularly advanced poses, have extreme health benefits but also contraindications. You should perform this pose with extreme caution if you have suffered a back injury, have carpal tunnel syndrome, heart irregularities, headaches, diarrhea or high or low blood pressure.