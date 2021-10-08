This Diet May Be Better For Blood Sugar Than The Popular Mediterranean

As a reminder, the Mediterranean diet (MED diet) is a diet that emphasizes fruits, veggies, whole grains, fish, beans, nuts, olive oil, herbs, and spices—with occasional dairy and poultry, and limited consumption of other animal products. It's popular largely because of its easy to follow guidelines and impact on overall health, particularly cardiovascular health, metabolic health, brain health, and gut health.

By comparison a PPT diet is, according to the researchers, a diet that "relies on a machine learning algorithm that integrates clinical and microbiome features to predict personal postprandial glucose responses," also known as the post-meal glucose response. Unlike diets like the Mediterranean diet, it is not a generalized set of guidelines for any person but rather is highly personalized to the individual.