The Power Behind Setting An Intention In Yoga

Separate from intention, a dedication is the conscious decision to send positive energy to someone or something other than yourself, that inspires or motivates you to stay present on your mat.

By dedicating your practice to someone or something, you share the positive energy that you cultivate on your mat with the community and world around you, thereby making the world a more peaceful, loving, joy-filled place, one person at a time. Dedication for your practice can be to a friend or family member, an idea or concept you’re working on, or to a God or higher power that inspires you.

The Buddha says, “Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the single candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.”

By sending your positive energy out to your dedication, that positivity is not diminished for yourself. In fact you may feel lighter, brighter, freer and more energized from sharing your practice with your dedication.

If there’s something in your life that is challenging you in some way, I suggest dedicating your practice to that person or situation. Sending light and love to circumstances in your life that have caused discomfort may help to alleviate the negative energy connected to that person or situation. This in turn, creates an opportunity for growth and self-acceptance, overcoming the obstacles in life that you will continue to encounter.