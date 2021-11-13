The Surprising Way The Pandemic Is Affecting Decision-Making

This is likely because the pandemic has come with lots of draining decision-making challenges, the APA notes. Clinical psychologist Elena Welsh, Ph.D., says that the resulting decision fatigue many of us feel is only natural. "Decision fatigue is typically a sign of stress or mental tiredness, as we have seen in the pandemic, so it likely happens to most people at some point in their lives."

However, just because something is normal doesn't mean it's beneficial. "As a result of this fatigue, your decision-making skills decrease," clinical psychologist Ayanna Abrams, Psy.D., tells mbg. Decision fatigue should be taken seriously because Abrams explains it can "lead you to make decisions that are not actually in your best interest, or avoid making decisions about things in your life that are important and/or time-sensitive."

In an age of overwhelming choices, here are Abrams' and Welsh's top strategies for making timely decisions you can stand behind.