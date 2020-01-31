mindbodygreen

This New Hair Care Brand Will Help You Streamline Your Shower

Jamie Schneider
Odele Shampoo

Image by Odele

January 31, 2020 — 2:05 AM

Save water—shower with your partner. Or at the very least, share your shampoo. 

A new clean hair care brand, Odele, has launched exclusively at Target to offer organic, high quality products (plus, they retail at $11.99). While the items are characterized by color and texture, they remain genderless and ageless—so your shower won’t be bombarded by shampoo bottles galore. 

In fact, that’s exactly why the female-founded brand was created: Odele is actually a phonetic translation of a dele, which means “to share” in Norwegian. The founders wanted to democratize the hair care space by providing a formula the whole family can love. “His, hers, mine, and ours… our shower shelves were overcrowded with bottles, jars, and tubes for me, my husband, and my kids,” says one of the co-founders Lindsay Holden in a statement (along with the other co-founders Britta Chatterjee and Shannon Kearney). “I knew there had to be a better way—a shareable way—that was cleaner, better, safer.” 

While you might have previously used the same shampoo as your mom, kid, or significant other in a hurry, now sharing shampoo and conditioner is encouraged. (The days of hyper gendered marketing are waning.) It not only creates less clutter in the bathroom (We imagine Marie Kondo would be proud), but it can also contribute to less waste.

Odele Shampoo

Image by Odele

The collection is currently available at Target (another industry giant dipping their toes in the clean beauty space), and consists of nine dermatologist-tested products: A Volumizing Shampoo, Volumizing Conditioner, Smoothing Shampoo, Smoothing Conditioner, Curl Defining No-Lather Shampoo, Curl Defining Conditioner, Air Dry Styler, Leave-In Conditioner, and a Texturizing Sea Salt Spray. All of the products feature cruelty-free, sulfate-free, with 100% natural fragrances. Plus, each of the ingredients are EU compliant (a comforting thought, as Europe is way ahead of the curve when it comes to ingredient restrictions). 

In terms of active ingredients, amaranth and rice tein (a COSMOS approved protein extracted from rice bran) are the stars: Each promotes shiny hair with tons of volume, so you and your whole family can sport a salon-grade mane as you, you know, do your Sunday shopping at Target. 

"We built what we felt was missing in the consumer product goods space and knew we could problem solve, thanks to our collective experience in that world and our cut-through-the-BS, actionable approach to business," Chatterjee adds.

In short, hair care has never been so androgynous, and we at mbg are certainly here for it.

