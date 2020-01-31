Save water—shower with your partner. Or at the very least, share your shampoo.

A new clean hair care brand, Odele, has launched exclusively at Target to offer organic, high quality products (plus, they retail at $11.99). While the items are characterized by color and texture, they remain genderless and ageless—so your shower won’t be bombarded by shampoo bottles galore.

In fact, that’s exactly why the female-founded brand was created: Odele is actually a phonetic translation of a dele, which means “to share” in Norwegian. The founders wanted to democratize the hair care space by providing a formula the whole family can love. “His, hers, mine, and ours… our shower shelves were overcrowded with bottles, jars, and tubes for me, my husband, and my kids,” says one of the co-founders Lindsay Holden in a statement (along with the other co-founders Britta Chatterjee and Shannon Kearney). “I knew there had to be a better way—a shareable way—that was cleaner, better, safer.”

While you might have previously used the same shampoo as your mom, kid, or significant other in a hurry, now sharing shampoo and conditioner is encouraged. (The days of hyper gendered marketing are waning.) It not only creates less clutter in the bathroom (We imagine Marie Kondo would be proud), but it can also contribute to less waste.