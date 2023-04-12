In my nearly 16 years of parenting, I’ve tried to help my kids create a healthy relationship with food—not one tinged with doubt, fear, or shame. I’ve done so because I know the experiences we have with food as kids stay with us in the long term.

“Unfortunately, many childhood food experiences can negatively impact their relationship with food, and this carries on into adulthood,” says dietitian and therapist Aleta Storch, MS, RDN, LMHC, of Wise Heart Nutrition and Wellness. “This is why so many adults struggle with food and eating—we lose the ability to listen to our body, and it is difficult to unlearn what is deeply ingrained in us in order to redevelop this skill.”

So what’s a well-meaning parent to do to instill healthy habits in kids—without creating a culture of emotionally fraught eating? Try these six tips for setting the nutritious stage.