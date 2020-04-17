“When people ask me, ‘What is the one thing I can add to my regimen that will help my skin?’ I always say, masking twice a week. Masks deeply penetrate the skin to soothe, hydrate, and restore its luminous glow. This is especially true if your skin is feeling tight, dry, is red, rough and patchy, or you have fine lines, [you can] build your skin’s natural moisture barrier with regular masking,” says holistic esthetician Elle Feldman.

But as we get older, and responsibilities start to pile up, perhaps extra skin care treatments start to feel like an indulgent afterthought. Don’t let that happen: At every age and every decade, be sure to make self cae a priority. Feldman recommends this as a reminder: “Mask on the W’s is how we remember to mask twice a week. Do it on Wednesday nights and weekends.”