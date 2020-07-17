For this one, I'll quote registered dietician nutritionist Natalie Butler, RDN, LD, who rattled off the state of hemp research in her article on the six science-backed benefits of hemp: "A 2011 double-blind study found that 600 mg of the phytocannabinoid CBD administered to those with social anxiety disorder (SAD) 90 minutes before a public speaking test helped manage the physiological symptoms of stress.* Participants maintained normal blood pressure and heart rate and reported lower levels of discomfort, resulting in a similar presentation as those without SAD.* In fact, a neuroimaging study found that participants had increased activity in the brain region associated with mediating stress when they took 400 mg of CBD oil than when they did not.*"

In addition, "In one animal study, it was found that arthritic mice that were given phytocannabinoids had lower levels of proinflammatory cytokines than those who were not.* Other studies have found that hemp oil extract can help manage cartilage breakdown.*"