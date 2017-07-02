Adding This To Your Beauty Routine Will Make Your Skin Look Fresh, Smooth, And Even-Toned

Remember how revolutionary the Clarisonic was when it came out? It was life-changing at first because it was a much-needed reminder that powerful chemicals aren't always needed to exfoliate the skin. Plus, it was one of the first mainstream products that came with a built-in ritual, which is essential to any successful skincare regimen.

It had its heyday, and then had its downfall. It was unnecessarily high-tech and was known to backfire due to bacteria buildup on brushes and its ability to break delicate facial capillaries.

Here at mbg, we're all for keeping things simple. And we're in good company: Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton, and Kate Moss reportedly share our love for this trending beauty secret. What is it?

They all use muslin facecloths to get their notoriously smooth and glowy skin. As basic as it sounds, muslin cloths aren't your mother's face cloth.

Muslin cloths are an excellent addition to any skin-care routine for a few reasons. The finely woven texture of muslin is suitable for even the most sensitive skin, and unlike the Clarisonic you're in complete control of the pressure, rhythm, and technique. There are no ingredients to worry about, making this one of the most natural and gentle ways to care for your skin.

Using a muslin cloth increases circulation to the face, sloughing off dead skin cells to reveal new, younger cells. For this reason, always be sure to use SPF when exfoliating with a muslin cloth!

One of the best parts? These cloths are reusable and eco-friendly—simply throw them in the wash. Use an unscented detergent and skip the fabric softener all together to keep them in tip-top shape. Pai's Organic Muslin Face Cloth Pack is my personal favorite, because they're unbleached, certified organic, and don't show unsightly dead-skin residue; Aurelia Probiotic Skincare's bamboo muslin cloths are great for their antibacterial benefits, too. Happy exfoliating!

