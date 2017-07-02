mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

Adding This To Your Beauty Routine Will Make Your Skin Look Fresh, Smooth, And Even-Toned

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.

Photo by Autumn Goodman

Remember how revolutionary the Clarisonic was when it came out? It was life-changing at first because it was a much-needed reminder that powerful chemicals aren't always needed to exfoliate the skin. Plus, it was one of the first mainstream products that came with a built-in ritual, which is essential to any successful skincare regimen.

It had its heyday, and then had its downfall. It was unnecessarily high-tech and was known to backfire due to bacteria buildup on brushes and its ability to break delicate facial capillaries.

Here at mbg, we're all for keeping things simple. And we're in good company: Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton, and Kate Moss reportedly share our love for this trending beauty secret. What is it?

They all use muslin facecloths to get their notoriously smooth and glowy skin. As basic as it sounds, muslin cloths aren't your mother's face cloth.

Muslin cloths are an excellent addition to any skin-care routine for a few reasons. The finely woven texture of muslin is suitable for even the most sensitive skin, and unlike the Clarisonic you're in complete control of the pressure, rhythm, and technique. There are no ingredients to worry about, making this one of the most natural and gentle ways to care for your skin.

Using a muslin cloth increases circulation to the face, sloughing off dead skin cells to reveal new, younger cells. For this reason, always be sure to use SPF when exfoliating with a muslin cloth!

One of the best parts? These cloths are reusable and eco-friendly—simply throw them in the wash. Use an unscented detergent and skip the fabric softener all together to keep them in tip-top shape. Pai's Organic Muslin Face Cloth Pack is my personal favorite, because they're unbleached, certified organic, and don't show unsightly dead-skin residue; Aurelia Probiotic Skincare's bamboo muslin cloths are great for their antibacterial benefits, too. Happy exfoliating!

If you want an extra brightness boost this weekend, try noshing on these hormone-balancing foods for glowing skin. For more green beauty inspo, check out these cult faves that are going viral on Pinterest.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/muslin-exfoliating-cloth-beauty-routine-for-glowing-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!