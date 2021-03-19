Anti-Asian hate crimes have seen an exponential increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit organization Stop AAPI Hate documents 3,795 discriminatory incidents targeting Asian-Americans in the last year alone, and countless other stories remain untold or unheard.

And while these accounts have been buried in mainstream media for too long, a slew of recent attacks have provoked public outcry: including the murder of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee in San Francisco; the violent assault against 61-year-old Noel Quintana in New York City; and the domestic terrorism in Atlanta, Georgia, where eight people were shot to death—six of them Asian women—at three massage parlors.

In response to these Anti-Asian hate crimes, it’s important for non-Asians to act in allyship (here's our primer on what acting in allyship means), uplifting voices and leaders in AAPI communities, calling out microaggressions when you see or hear them, and donating to AAPI mental health organizations and initiatives.

Mental health resources are crucial as fearing for your safety while also processing grief takes a dramatic toll on psychological health. The American Psychological Association found that Asian-Americans were two to three times less likely to seek mental health services than white people—perhaps due to the pervasive model minority myth—which makes it even more important to support the organizations that help AAPI individuals get the resources they need.

This list below is non-exhaustive, but it's a good place to start.