5 Men's Leave-In Conditioners That Will Help Tame Frizzy Hair

mens grooming leave in conditioners

May 15, 2020

Here we are on day actually-what-are-days-again? of quarantine. Somehow many of us are learning to manage without the services we once took for granted, like cafes, salons, yoga studios, and oh how the list goes on. In the meantime, many of us have learned new skills and DIY tricks to keep our appearances intact (or, at least good enough to make a Zoom meeting appearance) from temporary at-home hair color, to salon-like manis, and even trims or “dustings.” 

For men, one issue in particular does seem to be creeping up as the days go on: Hair that doesn’t grow down, but out. It appears almost like a halo of poofy, coarse, once-manageable locks. It is, as they say, a look. Yes, for the men who have decided to let their manes grow out during this time, you may be realizing that keeping longer strands perfectly coiffed isn’t always easy—and in fact takes hair products. Welcome, gents, to the world of leave-ins. They’ll soften your hair with natural oils and nutrients, give a little hold, and smooth down the frizz. If this is your first foray into the genre, here’s a few good selects. 

Prose Define & Defrizz Curl Cream

If you are finding your new found length to be a little on the fluffy side, it’s likely because you have curly hair that you’ve just never let grow out enough to notice. So you can help control the frizz and even bring out some texture with a curl cream, like this clean and customizable option. The base is made with a botanical blend that will nourish your new growth as well as give any spirals some spring. 

Define & Defrizz Curl Cream, Prose ($25)

Kevin.Murphy Un.Tangled Leave-In

With length, comes tangles; with tangles, comes breakage and frizz. Keep your hair soft and smooth with a detangling leave-in conditioner that will give your strands a soft slip throughout the day. This is made with a host of Australian plant extracts like desert lime, burdekin plum and kakadu plum to give an antioxidant boost as well. 

Un.Tangled Leave-In, Kevin.Murphy ($39) 

Reverie MILK Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment

If your problem is dryness (think: hair that feels like straw rather than silk), you may consider a conditioning milk. The texture feels exactly as the name suggests, but it’s infused with nurturing amino acids and oils to hydrate and lock in moisture. Now, application is important: Apply this directly after you shower, so seal the water into the strand. This will keep your hair hydrated for longer. Then you can simply sweep on more as you feel needed.

MILK Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment, Reverie ($42)

Fellow Barber Styling Cream

This is like a step in between leave-in conditioners and a styling gel. It’s made with shea butter and meadowfoam seed oil for hydration, fatty acids for shine, and cacao seed oil to soften coarse strands. Not to mention: it’s water-soluble, so it won’t cause greasy, tacy buildup and will easily rinse out in the shower.

Styling Cream, Fellow Barber ($25) 

Aveda Men Pure Formance Grooming Cream

This classic styling balm will give you hold and texture if you really need help keeping strands in place. Don’t worry, while this does provide plenty of grit, it doesn’t feel crunchy or like a paste. It’s just a soft, smooth cream just the right amount of stickiness. 

Pure Formance Grooming Cream, Aveda Men ($26)

