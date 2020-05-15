Here we are on day actually-what-are-days-again? of quarantine. Somehow many of us are learning to manage without the services we once took for granted, like cafes, salons, yoga studios, and oh how the list goes on. In the meantime, many of us have learned new skills and DIY tricks to keep our appearances intact (or, at least good enough to make a Zoom meeting appearance) from temporary at-home hair color, to salon-like manis, and even trims or “dustings.”

For men, one issue in particular does seem to be creeping up as the days go on: Hair that doesn’t grow down, but out. It appears almost like a halo of poofy, coarse, once-manageable locks. It is, as they say, a look. Yes, for the men who have decided to let their manes grow out during this time, you may be realizing that keeping longer strands perfectly coiffed isn’t always easy—and in fact takes hair products. Welcome, gents, to the world of leave-ins. They’ll soften your hair with natural oils and nutrients, give a little hold, and smooth down the frizz. If this is your first foray into the genre, here’s a few good selects.