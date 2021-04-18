Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps us with everything from regulating blood pressure, to easing up tense muscles and nerves. As Hyman writes on his Instagram page, "Think of magnesium as the relaxation mineral.⁣ You must have magnesium for your cells to make energy, for many different chemical pumps to work, to stabilize membranes, and to help muscles relax."

And when you don't have enough? Hyman notes "whether it's a body part, or even a mood," feeling tight, stiff, irritable, or crampy may be a sign. As research has shown, magnesium deficiencies are linked with greater inflammation and even mood disorders; it's clear we need to get enough.

So, if any of those symptoms sound familiar, you might need to up your mag intake. "Many of us eat a diet that contains practically no magnesium," Hyman writes. But luckily, there are plenty of foods out there that can assist in this department, as well as quality supplements to get your magnesium ball rolling.