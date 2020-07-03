How To Read Your Lip Print Lines, From An Expert
Have you ever sealed a note with a kiss? You might have given away more than just your kind intentions and top layer of lipstick; you might have given away information about your personality and self.
No, this isn't a DNA thing. We're talking about lipsology, the art and science of lip print reading. Much like you can visit various mystics to read your birth chart, palms, tea leaves, and tarot, you can read into your unique lip print. We're here to give you all the info—plus how to try it at home.
What is lipsology?
Lip print reading—or, lipsology—is a way to interpret and glean traits from the lipstick stain that happens when you kiss a white sheet of paper. It's based on your lip print's size, lines, fullness, and so on. "What a certified lipsologist does is interpret lip prints which can tell personality traits, energy levels, emotions, and even some indications about health," notes certified lipsologist Ariana Lightningstorm. "Jilly Eddy is the founder and she came up with 25 categories and over 100 subcategories of lip print traits. She spent 20 years researching over 10,000 lip prints to make certain that her system was at least 80-100% accurate before she taught anyone the system."
For your most accurate reading, you'll likely need to visit a professional, as there's a lot of variables to look into. "There's a lot to know," says Lightningstorm. "If you've ever looked into learning palmistry or astrology, you'll understand that there's a great deal to learn and we are still learning about all the possibilities with lip prints since this is a fairly new system."
However, there are a few general guidelines that you can look into if you want to do it yourself, which we've outlined here. However, we must note, this is not a full reading with all the various signs and characteristics someone might have—consider this your beginner guide.
So the first step, of course, is to print your lip: Swipe on your favorite lipstick, kiss a piece of paper, and your reading awaits.
Lip print shape meanings.
Triangle: Think of a triangle, with its sharper edges, more pronounced bottom, and pointer top. "If a person makes a triangle shape with their print it means that they are someone who helps others to succeed," says Lightningstorm. "They recognize people's skills and abilities and can help those people recognize those skills in themselves. I see this in good teachers, coaches, counselors, and so on. People who, from a strong base, send folks in the right direction."
Round: Round lips are full all around, without the top or bottom being more pronounced "If someone has a round lip print it means that they are what I call a peacekeeper—someone who doesn't like arguments (unless they started them) and someone who likes things to go smoothly," says Lightningstorm. "They tend to be the peacekeeper in their group or community because of the wanting things to go smoothly and well. They will also be the person who tries to understand your point of view."
Lip print strength meanings.
Thick: When you kiss a piece of paper, how much lipstick is imparted on the paper? "If the color of the print is really strong it means the person has lots of energy," she says.
Pale: "If it's really pale it means the person is tired or has run out of energy," she says. Consider taking a personal day for a recharge.
Lip print opening meanings.
Open: Do the top and bottom lip print touch at all? If not, it's considered open. "If the print is open all the way through the person is always thinking about their next project and their mind is always working on something," says Lightningstorm. "Creativity is a strength—but watch out for restlessness."
Closed: "If the print is completely closed the person does not like to change their mind once they have decided about something," she says.
Lip lines meanings.
Stress lines: Lines are pronounced gaps in the print. Stress lines start from inner lip, going out. They can indicate you are currently dealing with something stressful right now. If they are on your top lip, it's a stressor you can't control; a bottom lip stress line is something you can.
Spirit lines: These lines, on the other hand, start on the outside and go in on your upper lip. They mean that you are a spiritual person, attract spirits around you, or even have a close relationship with the other side.
Other characteristics:
- Thin upper lip: A picky personality
- Thin bottom line: Frugal
- Full upper lip: Active listener
- Full bottom line: Generous towards others
- V indentation on the bottom lip: Romantic
- Uneven and wavy outline: Artistic
