Lip print reading—or, lipsology—is a way to interpret and glean traits from the lipstick stain that happens when you kiss a white sheet of paper. It's based on your lip print's size, lines, fullness, and so on. "What a certified lipsologist does is interpret lip prints which can tell personality traits, energy levels, emotions, and even some indications about health," notes certified lipsologist Ariana Lightningstorm. "Jilly Eddy is the founder and she came up with 25 categories and over 100 subcategories of lip print traits. She spent 20 years researching over 10,000 lip prints to make certain that her system was at least 80-100% accurate before she taught anyone the system."

For your most accurate reading, you'll likely need to visit a professional, as there's a lot of variables to look into. "There's a lot to know," says Lightningstorm. "If you've ever looked into learning palmistry or astrology, you'll understand that there's a great deal to learn and we are still learning about all the possibilities with lip prints since this is a fairly new system."

However, there are a few general guidelines that you can look into if you want to do it yourself, which we've outlined here. However, we must note, this is not a full reading with all the various signs and characteristics someone might have—consider this your beginner guide.

So the first step, of course, is to print your lip: Swipe on your favorite lipstick, kiss a piece of paper, and your reading awaits.