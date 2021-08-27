mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Study Finds Kiwi Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion

Study Finds Kiwi Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion

Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

August 27, 2021 — 10:01 AM

Oh, bloating, you are most unwelcome. When the "stuffed," heavy feeling swells your belly, you may be willing to try anything—anything!—to ease the uncomfortable feeling: hydration, yoga poses, massage, you name it. 

Well, what about...kiwi? According to a clinical trial published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, kiwi might be the best fruit to ease bloating and promote regularity.* Allow us to introduce you to the digestion-aiding wonders of the kiwifruit. 

How kiwi can help. 

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

The thing is, kiwi isn't random at all: It has a long history of use in Traditional Chinese Medicine for its ability to aid digestion; not to mention, kiwi is full of fiber—which is great for helping your bowels run smoothly. The tangy fruit also contains a special proteolytic enzyme, called actinidin, which helps break down protein.

And compared to other well-known fruits and plant-based fibers for digestion (prunes and psyllium, specifically), kiwi may come out on top. 

During the experiment, researchers separated 79 participants into three groups: The first received two green kiwifruits; the second received 100 grams of prunes (by the way, that's about 10 average-size prunes); and the third gobbled down 12 grams of psyllium fiber. Each group consumed their assigned fruit or fiber every day for four weeks.

During that time, they recorded their daily bloating and digestion experiences through an online symptom assessment tool. After the four-week period, they were evaluated again: What was their bloating and digestion like, and how well did they tolerate the nutrition intervention? 

Now, the results you came for: While all three nutrition strategies helped increase bowel movement rate, stool consistency, and eased straining, only the mighty kiwi helped improve bloating, in particular. Not to mention, kiwi had the best side effect profile (i.e., fewer complaints): The participants who ate kiwi were less likely to report abdominal discomfort after eating the fruit, perhaps because kiwis are also low in FODMAPS (as opposed to prunes, which may not be as well tolerated by some people's small intestine). 

In other words, you can add kiwi to your list of nutrient-dense foods that help aid digestion and ease bloating (find our master list here). Or if you don't feel like reaching into the fridge whenever you feel your stomach swell—sometimes the last thing you want to do is eat more food, no?—you can always opt for a high-quality probiotic supplement to promote regularity and abdominal comfort.* mindbodygreen's probiotic+, in particular, contains four targeted strains specifically designed to ease bloating, aid digestion, and elevate your gut microbiome.* 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

When it comes to supporting digestion and easing bloat, kiwi is a star—at least, according to this study. A bunch of participants found it helpful, and it generally had no side effects. Who knew this sour fruit was so "sweet" when it comes to healthy digestion?

probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Can You "Think" Yourself Younger? A Longevity Expert Says Yes & Here's How

Jamie Schneider
Can You "Think" Yourself Younger? A Longevity Expert Says Yes & Here's How
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & This Is Why Most People Should Stop Avoiding Carbs

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
I'm A Functional MD & This Is Why Most People Should Stop Avoiding Carbs
Women's Health

The Challenges & Opportunities Of Breastfeeding As A Black Mother

Thérèse Cator
The Challenges & Opportunities Of Breastfeeding As A Black Mother
Integrative Health

If I'm Eating Plenty Of Probiotic Foods, Do I Really Need A Supplement?

Abby Moore
If I'm Eating Plenty Of Probiotic Foods, Do I Really Need A Supplement?
Recipes

6 Grain-Based Lunches That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar (You're Welcome)

Eliza Sullivan
6 Grain-Based Lunches That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar (You're Welcome)
Integrative Health

Love Coffee? This Many Cups Was Just Linked To A Lower Risk Of Heart Disease

Eliza Sullivan
Love Coffee? This Many Cups Was Just Linked To A Lower Risk Of Heart Disease
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

I’m A Positive Psychiatrist: My One Tip To Never Get Bored In Relationships

Jamie Schneider
I’m A Positive Psychiatrist: My One Tip To Never Get Bored In Relationships
Spirituality

Why You Should Start Your Day Screaming, From A Breathwork Expert

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Start Your Day Screaming, From A Breathwork Expert
Functional Food

This One Health-Supporting Food Is Likely Lacking In Your Diet—Here's What To Do

Korin Miller
This One Health-Supporting Food Is Likely Lacking In Your Diet—Here's What To Do
Beauty

When Your Skin Is Irritated, These 8 DIY Oatmeal Masks Will Turn Things Around

Dorian Smith-Garcia
When Your Skin Is Irritated, These 8 DIY Oatmeal Masks Will Turn Things Around
Nature

How To Reap The Benefits Of A Nature Vacation — Without Leaving Home

Emma Loewe
How To Reap The Benefits Of A Nature Vacation — Without Leaving Home
Personal Growth

Know Someone Who Refuses To Grow Up? 6 Signs They Might Have Peter Pan Syndrome

Alex Shea
Know Someone Who Refuses To Grow Up? 6 Signs They Might Have Peter Pan Syndrome
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kiwi-eases-bloat-aids-digestion

Your article and new folder have been saved!