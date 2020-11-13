In the first five seconds of Kendall Jenner's Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, perhaps you, too, were a little giddy to find the supermodel welcoming viewers into her virtual bathroom, coated in a slime green, kitchen-made face mask. The last time Jenner graced us with a peek inside her routine, it was all glam—still effortless, in typical Jenner fashion, but in a way that spoke to her beauty prowess (she really does master the power brow, doesn't she?). Now, she's paring it all down to the basics: "My routine has completely changed since then," she notes. This time around, it's simpler, grounding, and a bit more playful—with a hint of DIY.

Specifically, Jenner knows her way around an avocado mask: "I make [it] myself in my kitchen. It's super fun to make and super easy."