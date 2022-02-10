Growing longer, stronger, fuller hair isn’t a one-product ordeal. It takes tending to the hair and scalp in a myriad of ways, from protecting the strands you do have to making sure the scalp is buildup-free to, finally, the sort of nutrients you’re ingesting. And most beauty professionals have a few tips they rely on for their own hair growth—which I’m always eager to test out.

But it’s not just beauty pros who know a thing or two about how to keep hair healthy—since nutrition and lifestyle also play a huge factor in hair growth, I often like to get other health professional’s takes too, be it an M.D. and nutritionist or even more holistic professionals like an herbalist.

So recently when I spoke with Rachelle Robinett, herbalist and founder of Supernatural, I simply had to ask her about what she recommends for hair health.