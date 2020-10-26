3 Simple Ayurvedic Secrets For Great Skin

And who can deny the longtime love affair Indians have had with turmeric? This ingredient has been a choice healing herb for centuries in Ayurveda. Some of the plethora of beauty benefits turmeric is known for include its ability to soften skin, reduce wrinkles, and clear acne.

To treat oil-prone skin, mix 2 tablespoons of clay or sandalwood powder, ½ teaspoon of organic turmeric powder, ½ teaspoon of dry oats, a few drops of honey (or water for a vegan option)—and mix it with water. Apply this evenly over the face for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Use this mask daily until the acne subsides, then switch to weekly applications to keep blemishes from coming back!

Of note: only apply turmeric in small amounts to avoid imparting a yellowish tint on skin.