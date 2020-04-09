One of the more destabilizing parts of life in New York during Covid-19, I've found, is the loss of control. Almost overnight any semblance of structure in my day or the world writ large was washed away—and replaced with an overwhelming feeling of uncertainty and fear.

On a broad scale, I fear for the first responders, risking their lives for us. I worry for those who cannot work from home, those who have lost their jobs, the immunocompromised, the elderly, and those experiencing homelessness. I know how lucky I am to be in my position of relative safety; and I do not take my privilege lightly. And yet personally, I ache for my friends and family, and wonder when the next time I’ll see them again might be. I long for the outdoors, yet do not know when I’ll be able to leave my home comfortably. And all of it is out of my control.

But here’s one thing I can control: Every morning I wake up, get out of bed, wash my face, and complete my skin care routine.