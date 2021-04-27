A conditioner that you leave in? Well, the name says it all, no? Certainly, the concept of this hair care product is simple enough: Rather than rinsing all the rich, creamy nutrients down the drain—you can layer some on the hair post wash for softer, healthier hair.

And, yet, in practice, so many seem to struggle. We wager that leave-in products start to get a bit confusing when you are looking for options that work for you, your hair type, and styling needs. Don’t worry, hair care lovers, we did the work for you.

Here, a leave-in conditioner breakdown.