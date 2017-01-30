The Essential Elements Of A Productive Workspace (According To A Feng Shui Healer)

Another simple way to create more focus and flow is by placing a writing pad in the center of your desk. In feng shui, we use a map, called a bagua, to designate the nine areas of our lives and homes. The center of your desk is the health area—and it speaks to more than just physical health. It can represent the health of your career, job, or business, too. It also touches all the other eight feng shui map areas, so it connects and supports all the aspects of your workspace. Desk pads are essential for those with glass desks, as glass is transparent and may make things "fall through" in your work life. In this case, the pad serves to provide some grounding and support.

The pad should take up at least half of your desk, and you should be intentional with your color choice. Black relates to connections and flow while tones of orange, yellow, and brown provide stability and support. White helps you complete tasks, red ignites passion, and green and blue are full of energy, growth, and new beginnings.