 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
6 Ways To Use Baby Powder In Your Beauty Regimen

6 Ways To Use Baby Powder In Your Beauty Regimen

Kaia Roman
Written by Kaia Roman
Kaia Roman is a freelance writer and communications consultant for people, projects, and products working towards a better world.
January 16, 2015

Back when my kids were still in diapers and I was a deliriously tired mom with too much on my plate, I left for a family vacation and forgot my toiletry bag. I also forgot my shoes, but that was easier to deal with than being without any of my usual beauty products for a week. Of course I remembered every toy, snack, blanket and baby product we could possibly need. It was summer in Australia and blisteringly hot, and out of desperation, I reached for what was at hand. That was when I made a surprising discovery and my love affair with cornstarch baby powder began.

Even though my my kids are past the baby stage, this product still has a place in my beauty routine. I prefer natural baby powder made from cornstarch (not talc) instead of plain cornstarch, as it has a few other nice ingredients and a lovely baby smell. Here's how I use it:

1. Dry shampoo

I'm busy and don't have time to wash my hair every day even though it tends to get oily at the roots. Cornstarch is the main ingredient in most "dry shampoos," but I find that baby powder works better than anything for absorbing the oil in my hair and giving it a little lift. Just sprinkle a light dusting on my hands and rub it lightly into my roots before bed. Don't worry if your hair turns white — the white color will be gone when you wake up in the morning (and so will the oily hair).

2. Face powder

When my face is shiny, a dab of cornstarch baby powder here and there takes care of the shine and evens out my complexion. Most days, my only makeup is tinted sunscreen and a dusting of cornstarch baby powder. When I do wear makeup, a light dusting with my is a great way to set it and make it last.

3. Deodorant

Cornstarch is amazing at absorbing moisture, which is why it's popular to throw a dash under diapers. However, it really works for moisture anywhere on the body: under arms, between toes, on thighs, etc. Move over aluminum-based compounds! I prefer to stay dry the natural way.

4. Redness remover

My skin is prone to a variety of red outbursts, and this stuff is truly miraculous. Put it on a baby's red bum at night and the redness is gone by morning. The same thing goes for pimples, bug bites, razor burn, sunburn, etc.

5. Facial cleanser

I've spent hundreds of dollars testing different face washes, trying to find one that doesn't irritate my sensitive skin. You know what finally worked? Mix two tablespoons of cornstarch baby powder with two tablespoons of glycerin and half a cup of water. Heat until it thickens. Let it cool a little before cleansing your face. This removes makeup effectively with a wash cloth and warm water and is much gentler than soap.

6. Eyelash plumper

This is a fun trick I learned recently: Just as cornstarch absorbs the oil in the hair on my head, making it fuller and bouncier, it can do the same for eyelashes. Just put a dab of baby powder on a Q-tip and spread it lightly on your lashes before applying mascara. The effect is definitely va-va-voom.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Kaia Roman
Kaia Roman
Kaia Roman is the author of the highly-acclaimed self-help memoir, The Joy Plan, which has been featured on the TODAY show and in Forbes, The New York Times, and more. Publishers Weekly...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-use-baby-powder-in-your-beauty-regimen

Your article and new folder have been saved!