While women can totally experience hereditary and age-related hair loss, there are some other factors to keep in mind. Usually, “Causes in receding hairlines for women are frontal fibrosing alopecia or traction alopecia,” Ziering notes. “Fibrosing alopecia is an autoimmune condition that has the body mistakenly attack the follicles that results in follicular damage or scarring. It is not very common, and it mostly affects postmenopausal women.” The theory here is that post-menopausal women have a low estrogen environment around the hair follicles, which is thought to trigger the fibrosing alopecia process. But again, it’s not so common.

Traction alopecia, however, is much more commonplace—it’s a medical condition that results from long-term damage on the hair. It usually stems from consistent, too-tight hairstyles like “braids, weaves, buns or tight ponytails, especially on chemically treated hair,” says Ziering.

Or, women may also experience postpartum hair loss, which can cause the hairline to look a bit meager. It does eventually grow back (usually in six to 12 months), but the wait-time can understandably feel a little frustrating.