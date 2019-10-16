5 Things You Shouldn't Do With Your Houseplants During Fall

Many houseplants are native to tropical climes and, therefore, crave humidity. Once we start to crank on our fireplaces and heaters, the air can become too dry and cause plant leaves to wilt and brown along the edges. You can add some moisture back into the air by moving your humidifier closer to your plants, says Mast. Grouping your houseplants together could have a similar effect since plants actually share moisture when they sit together in clusters.

You can also mist your plants to get the moisture up temporarily or start placing your plant pals on a pebble pedestal. To make a pebble tray, Mast says to, "Place a layer of pebbles in a tray and add enough water so the pebbles are not quite covered. Then, set the plants on top. As the water evaporates from the tray, it increases the moisture in the air around the plant, and the pebbles hold the plant above the water so that the roots are not constantly wet."